Get Edinburgh Gin passport stamped and claim free cocktail

GET ready to have your passport stamped at this year’s Festival and to claim your free cocktail.

To celebrate 70 years of the Capital’s signature arts festival, Edinburgh Gin is marking the milestone event with a with a series of pop up bars across the city and a brand-new show, The Art and Science of Gin.

Utilising cutting edge projections, the show invites audiences to step into the world of gin like never before.

Exploring the Capital’s gin craze of the 1700s through to the global search for botanicals and modern-day distillation, this one-of-a-kind show promises to excite the senses with all the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of gin-making.

Simultaneously, a number of pop up bars will delight cocktail aficionados and gin lovers alike, with the launch of Edinburgh Gin’s first Gin Passport.

Offering a unique taste of the Capital’s spirit, festival-goers will explore a series of six pop-up bars in popular locations, including Contini on The Mound, Teviot House and the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Among the signature serves are classic G&Ts, gin fizzes and exclusive Edinburgh Gin cocktails inspired by some of the city’s most renowned icons.

By collecting a stamp at each of the distiller’s pop-up bars, guests can also lay claim to a complementary drink at Edinburgh Gin’s flagship venue at The Mound.

Other pop-up bars can be found at The Place Hotel, York Place, noon-late, The George Street Pop-Up Bar, 10am-11pm, The Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre, Rose Street, noon-late, The New Amphion, and bars throughout the University of Edinburgh, 2pm-late, and 99 Hanover Street, noon-late.

The Art and Science of Gin, 99 Hanover Street, today-13, 15-20, 22-27 August, 1.30pm, 3pm, 4.30pm (duration 1 hour), £20, 0131-556 6550, 18+ only