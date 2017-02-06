Go berserk and join the circus at the Festival Theatre

ROLL up, roll up, the circus is back in town and the best thing is, you don’t have to sit in a draughty tent to enjoy all the thrills and spills, laughs and entertainment.

After a sell-out West End run and nationwide tour in 2016, Cirque Berserk! the UK’s biggest theatre-circus extravaganza returns to the Festival Theatre.

Combining a mix of contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, Cirque Berserk’s danger-filled spectacle promises to amaze audiences of all ages, while showcasing the finest in traditional circus skills.

Produced by the renowned Zippo’s Circus, Cirque Berserk! brings the familiar family circus bang up to date.

Featuring more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, musicians and death-defying stunt men, it’s a massive show - they are also joined by award-winning Scottish physical comedian Tweedy, who is arguably the best Clown you will ever see.

You might remember Tweedy from his appearance in the King’s panto a few years ago.

The production also features the world’s most dangerous circus act, the legendary Globe of Death, in which four motorcyclists speed around each other at more than 60mph while locked inside a steel cage - the first time such an act has appeared live on stage.

A jaw dropping spectacular created especially for theatre with eye popping acrobatic feats that defy the laws of physics, then, if it’s an evening of circus made for theatre you fancy, there’s only one place to be in the Capital this week.

Cirque Berserk!, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, tonight-Sunday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £20.50-£30-50, 0131-529 6000