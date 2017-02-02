Go Gaga at the Super Bowl with Hard Rock Cafe

IT’S Super Bowl Sunday and the Hard Rock Cafe on George Street will be staying open ‘super late’ to celebrate.

Catch the big game live (11.20pm-3.30am) and enjoy American-inspired food during Lady Gaga’s half time performance.

Get there early to get pumper up for the game with a DJ set from Ted Rock.

This year’s American football final will take place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, where the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will battle it out for the championship title.

Scottish sports fans can cheer on their favourite team and catch the action on Hard Rock’s TV screens.

The Big Game Package, £28.95) comes with two-course American-style dinner (menu includes Hickory-Smoked Chicken Wings and the famous Original Legendary Burger), hot dogs and popcorn after midnight, two beer/soft drink tokens and reserved seating to kick back in style.

Booking essential, call 0131-260 3000 .