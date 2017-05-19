Gone but not forgotten: 7 lost Edinburgh music venues

THE SHOCK announcement that Studio 24 on Calton Road is to shut up shop after 22 years comes just a matter of months since it was revealed that Grindlay Street’s Citrus Club and Market Street’s Electric Circus would also be closing their doors for good. In recent years, Edinburgh has been hit by a whole series of prominent music venue closures, including the former Picture House on Lothian Road, one of the Capital’s last mid-sized gig haunts.

We take a look back at some of the music venues the city has lost - many of them not so long ago.