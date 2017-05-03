Grads bring classic Ealing comedy to life

“IS anyone back from the robbery yet?”

When criminal mastermind Professor Marcus and a motley crew of misfits pose as amateur musicians to rent rooms from the sweetly eccentric Mrs Wilberforce, the police have no idea that they’re planning a daring bank robbery.

But Mrs. Wilberforce is not so easily deceived.

With his brilliant plot rumbled, the Professor decides there’s only one way to keep the old lady quiet, Mrs Wilberforce must face the music. And he doesn’t mean a string quartet...

The classic Ealing Studios comedy reimagined for the stage by the creator of Father Ted, Blackbooks, and The IT Crowd comes to Assembly Roxy, next week.

next week when one of the Capital’s most accomplished amateur company’s accepts the challenge of staging the ambitious production.

Directed by David Grimes, The Grads, boasting a cast of Edinburgh Graduate stalwarts and emerging talent, are set to present a dynamic performance, with the audience on three sides, and a script by one of Britain’s best comedy writers.

Edinburgh Graduate Theatre Group, to give them their full title, has been staging productions in the Capital for more than 60 years now and has established its place as one of the city’s most respected amateur companies.

With a reputation for tackling challenging contemporary work, in recent years, EGTG has mounted productions of plays by Mark Ravenhill, Abi Morgan, Patrick Marber, Martin McDonagh and Caryl Churchill, as well as innovative productions of Shakespeare and other classics.

Next week, they turn their talents to a classic comedy.

The Ladykillers, Assembly Roxy, Roxburgh Place, next Wednesday-Saturday, 7.30pm, £10, www.assemblyroxy.com