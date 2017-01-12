Ground control calling...

FROM 1969’s Space Oddity, through the Spiders from Mars years and into the eighties with Ashes to Ashes and other classics, the Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band recreate the genius of the Thin White Duke across all eras of his music.

One of the country’s favourite Bowie tributes acts, they’re loud and live without the use of backing tracks or samples.

John is Bowie. Al is guitarist Mick Ronson. Andy is keyboard player Mike Garson, Tom is bass player Trevor Bolder and Matt is drummer Woody Woodmansey.

Altogether now, ‘There’s a starman...’

The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band, Electric Circus, Market Street, Saturday, 7pm, £10, 18+