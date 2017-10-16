Growing up in Scotland captured in new photo show

Glorious photographs which capture a Scottish childhood from across the decades have gone on show at a new exhibition at Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

The show, When We Were Young, features dozens of images of young life and illustrates how childhood has changed over time.

Giant Cod, 1908, MacMahon of Aberdeen. PIC: National Galleries of Scotland.

Images span children at work, school and play since the mid-19th Century.

The exhibition delves into the rich collection of the National Galleries of Scotland to explore how the lives of children have fascinated photographers from the earliest days of the medium to the present.

More than 100 images show how the experience of being a child, and the ways in which they have been represented, have changed radically in the past 175 years.

Red Road Flats; Glasgow, 1974-76 , Larry Herman. � Larry Herman.

Among the collection are young shipyard apprentices, fisher girls and farm hands. They include Larry Herman’s 1974 portrait of a boy at work on a dairy farm in Ayrshire, and Paul Strand’s portrait of John Angus MacDonald on his family croft on South Uist in 1954.

In the work of MacMahon of Aberdeen, three young boys are captured at a fish processing plant where their little forms are dwarfed by the giant cod which hang around them.

School days are also caught on film with the exhibition including a series of tender pictures of teachers and pupils at Camphill School, Aberdeen, by Edith Tudor-Hart.

Unknown Child, circa 1860s, Ross and Thomson. PIC: National Galleries of Scotland.

Playtime features too, with Roger Mayne’s 1958 shot Children playing on a lorry, Glasgow, one of the central images of the show.

Anne Lyden, International Photography Curator at Scottish National Portrait Gallery said: “This is the second of our thematic exhibitions drawn from the photography collection here at the National Galleries of Scotland.

“This fun and engaging display of childhood from all over the world will feature iconic images alongside less well known works, old favourites and new acquisitions— essentially something for everyone, no matter

what your age.”