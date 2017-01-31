Hamish Hawk sings his stories

WHEN Kenny Anderson, better known by his stage name King Creosote, first heard Edinburgh singer/songwriter Hamish Hawk perform he was led to observe “When he plays, Hawk combines wild eyed surprise with an all knowing smile - not only does he look startled at his own turn of phrase, his lyrics take on new meanings once you feel you’re already in on the joke. It’s a great trick. And the tunes are good.”

Anderson is not the only one to fall under Hawk’s spell. Start Magazine wrote of the singer: ‘If The Smiths, The Strokes and Siouxsie and The Banshees morphed into one, then low and behold, you would have the unstoppable sound of Hamish Hawk and The New Outfit.’

Today, Hawk, can regularly be found playing alongside the likes of King Creosote, Withered Hand and James Yorkston, is an endearing addition to the vanguard of Scottish alternative music.

There’s a chance to catch him in action on Thursday at the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

There he promises “a ramshackle collection of songs and stories from his upcoming album, From Zero To One, coloured in by his backing band, The New Outfit.”

Supported by Glaswegian songster Chrissy Barnacle, the evening promises a strikingly fresh look at Scottish existence, in all of its grit and grandeur, against the backdrop of the intimate Netherbow Theatre.

He explains, “The evening takes the form of showcase of songs, each one featuring at least one my favourite words.

“These include Himalayan, rhododendrons, haircut and snuff.”

He adds, “If you’re looking for a common theme, you’ll be here all night.

“Take a seat and enjoy the talents of a young do-nothing-other-one and friends.”

Hamish Hawk, Scottish Story telling Centre, Royal Mile, Thursday, 7.30pm, £8, 0131-556 9579