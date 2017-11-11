Harry Potter book translated into Scots

The first book in the Harry Potter series has been translated into Scots.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stane marks the 20th anniversary of the first publication of the boy wizard’s adventures.

The first book in the series introduces Harry as he discovers that he is a wizard and leaves his family to go to Hogwarts and study magic.

Matthew Fitt, who translated the novel, said: “I wanted tae dae this for a lang time but kent I wanted tae get it richt.

“I’m that honoured tae be the Scots translator o this warld-famous Harry Potter buik and chuffed tae ma bitts that Scots speakers, baith young and no sae young, can noo read the novel again, this time in oor gallus braw Mither Tongue.”