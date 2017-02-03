Have a cracking time at the Cadbury Creme Egg Hunting Lodge

NEVER mind ‘How do you eat yours?’ the question this year is ‘Where will you eat yours?’

Yes, it’s that time of year again, but while Cadbury’s seasonal favourites are back on shop counters across the Capital, next week, for an eggstra-special experience, you can indulge your love of the gooey confectionary in Edinburgh’s first ever pop up Cadbury Creme Egg Café.

To celebrate the start of Creme Egg Hunting Season, Cadbury is bringing their travelling Creme Egg Hunting Lodge (as seen in the new advert) to the Capital.

Next Friday and Saturday (10-11 February), the Hunting Lodge will open on Festival Square - Friday, 3.50pm-8pm, and Saturday, 1.30pm-6pm.

Serving a cracking range of Creme Egg inspired treats, the Hunting Lodge will include a takeaway area offering Creme Eggs and more to-go. There will also be a cosy sit-in outdoor area, complete with a bush-craft menu offering four unique ways to enjoy your egg.

For example, you could try the Gooey Creme Egg S’mores; Creme Egg pieces and a giant marshmallow, sandwiched between two biscuits, toasted.

Or the Creme Egg Hunters’ Hot Choc; Cadbury hot chocolate, with melted Creme Egg.

Then there’s the Creme Egg Forest Fridge Cake; crushed biscuits, nuts and apricots, coated in a thick layer of Cadbury chocolate, topped with Creme Egg pieces.

Finally, the Creme Black Forest Toastie might take your fancy; Creme Egg and black cherries, sandwiched between golden toast.

All proceeds generated at the Creme Egg Hunting Lodge will be donated to the Prince’s Trust Charity.

The lodge will also visitors the chance to hone their hunting skills, ensuring visitors leave as expert Creme Egg hunters, ready for the season ahead.

To book your tickets to visit (walk in will be limited) go to the Creme Egg Eventbrite page (https://goo.gl/ZI104S).k-ins