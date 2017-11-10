Here comes the Innis & Gunn to make you smile

COME up and see the Capital’s latest pop-up bar and smile, here comes Innis & Gunn.

Winter might be here but the popular Scottish craft brewers are determined to brighten up the Capital this weekend with a pop-up Sunshine Bar in heart of the city.

The Sunshine Bar, will give locals a much-needed dose of sunshine this gloomy November.

Not only will visitors get a free pint of Innis & Gunn Lager, but they will also be bathed in SAD lighting, a chance to get an extra hour of sunlight following the clocks going back.

Located at the Food & Flea Market on New Street, the pop-up runs from 5pm to 10pm, today and tomorrow.

The unique Sunshine Bar has been flooded with SAD lighting which is designed to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Based on a study conducted by the International Journal of Disability and Human Development in July 2009, as little as 20 minutes in front of these lights has been shown to improve moods by releasing the happy hormone, serotonin.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn founder and master brewer says, “As daylight becomes scarce I think we all start to feel a bit gloomy.

“We want to help brighten the spirits with a space that, from inside or out, acts as a ray of sunshine.”

And Innis & Gunn will be encouraging visitors who benefit from the uplifting effect of the Sunshine Bar to spread that sunshine after they leave.

Visitors will be asked to take away a pledge to make someone else smile, whether it’s by taking a mate for a pint or texting an old friend they’ve not seen in ages.

The Sunshine Bar, Food & Flea Market, New Street, to guarantee your slot in the Sunshine Bar book free tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/innis-gunn-sunshine-bar-tickets-39626762714.