Hibs Cup final win up for TV honour

Hibernian’s historic Scottish Cup final win is in the running for one of Scotland’s highest TV honours.

The Sky Sports coverage of the 3-2 victory against Rangers – which ended the Leith club’s 114-year-old hoodoo in the tournament – has been nominated for Best Sport Programme at the Royal Television Society Scotland Awards.

David Gray celebrates the winner against Rangers. Picture; Greg Macvean

Top comedy Still Game, Scot Squad, Robbie Coltrane and Lorraine Kelly are also in the running for prizes.

April Chamberlain, chair of the judges for the awards, which will be held in Glasgow next month, said: “Entries for this year’s awards were greater than ever before with a fabulous spread across all the categories.”