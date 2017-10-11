Hits of Dusty Springfield are stars of new musical

THE greatest hits of the legendary Dusty Springfield provide the soundtrack of the latest jukebox musical to tour to the Capital.

Featuring classic chart toppers such as The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and the classic Son Of A Preacher Man, this new funny and touching musical play, directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood, will have you singing your heart out to some of the greatest songs ever written.

The story is simple enough: Three broken hearts, one Soho hang-out, and the only man who could ever help them…

Welcome to the Preacher Man, the swinging 1960’s Soho joint where the kids danced the night away to the latest crazes and dared to dream of love, while the legendary owner, The Preacher Man himself, dispensed advice to cure the loneliest of hearts.

Only, that was a long time ago and all that remains are the memories, the stories and the myths.

Until now, that is, when three random strangers, generations apart but all in need of help with their hopeless love lives, are inexplicably drawn to the site of the original venue.

The Preacher Man is long gone, but his son, with help from the wonderful Cappuccino Sisters, might just find it in himself to channel the spirit of The Preacher Man and once more give these three lovesick strangers the look of love.

X-factor finalist Diana Vickers stars as Kat with Bad Girls and Coronation Street star Debra Stephenson as Alison, while EastEnders and Coronation Street star Ian Reddington plays Simon.

Revel Horwood says, “I am delighted to bring to life for the very first time this wonderful story created by Warner Brown, with soulful songs from the legendary Dusty Springfield’s iconic music catalogue.

“I hope that audiences in Edinburgh will come to love this warm-hearted and uplifting new musical as much as I do.’

Writer Warner Brown works internationally and is well known for his work in musical theatre and wrote ‘the most popular family show of all time’, the arena production Walking With Dinosaurs.

Brown is currently working on the Broadway musicals The Gold Room and The Thomas Crown Affair. His other credits include Half A Sixpence, Flickers and The House on the Corner for the Edinburgh International Festival.

Son of a Preacher Man, king’s Theatre, Leven Street, Tuesday 17-Saturday 21 October, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £18.50-£29.50, 0131-529 6000