Hoist your sails and head for Port Edgar’s open weekend

WHETHER your an Old Salt or a dyed in the wool landlubber there’s something for everyone alike at the Port Edgar Marina this Saturday and Sunday as they host an Open Weekend.

Novice and expert sailors, kayakers, paddle-boarders, committed yachties and everyone elase are invited to join in the fun at the action packed event, which runs Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

Port Edgar Marina Hoists Sails for Big Open Weekend

Less than 30 minutes drive from the city centre, on the southern banks of the Firth of Forth, Port Edgar Marina boasts stunning views of the new Queensferry Crossing road bridge and the Kingdom of Fife beyond.

If you’ve always wanted to try paddle-boarding, sail a dinghy, try your hand at rowing, safely paddle a stretch of the Forth, get up close to RNLI lifeboats or simply relax on shore with music and quality food and drink the marina is the place to be.

For just £5 per person, more than 350 taster sessions (60 minutes) are being offered over the two days. With expert instructors from Port Edgar Watersports on hand.

Or with Queensferry Rowing Club, experience rowing one of its two skiffs for a donation of just £5, while Port Edgar Dragons will offer trips on their eye-catching dragon boats.

Courtesy of Seafari Adventures and its impressive RIB, why not sit back and power off for a memorable ride under the three iconic bridges of the Forth. Edinburgh Boat Charters are also offering half price taster sessions on their catamaran yacht.

Dry land activities meanwhile, include children’s entertainers, face painting and peeks inside a real RNLI lifeboat.

Experts will be on hand throughout the weekend to discuss everything from sail making to rigging and there will even be knot-tying sessions for all the family to attempt.

Russell Aitken, who acquired Port Edgar Marina in 2014, says, “Whether an avid dinghy sailor and yachtie or a family in search of weekend entertainment and excitement by the sea, the Open Weekend promises to be an ocean of fun.”

Avoid disappointment, book taster sessions by calling Port Edgar Watersports 0131 319 1820