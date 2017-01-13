Hungry? Grab a deal to start the week

WHETHER it’s a tempting taco, a free chicken lollipop or two for one burgers, there are numerous tasty special offers to be enjoyed around the Capital throughout January.

To kick off the celebrations for their 10-year anniversary, for example, Mexican chain Wahaca, who recently opened their first Capital outlet on South St Andrew Street, have introduced Taco Tuesday.

Let’s face it, Tuesday’s need a little help. Mondays get a bad rep but at least have that post-weekend-five-days-to-go excuse and Wednesdays are hump day, meaning you’ve made it half way through the week.

So, with Tuesdays being a long way from fun, Wahaca want to turn this around. On each Tuesday of the month, every diner’s first plate of tacos will be just £1. A bargain.

Mondays may well have a bad rep, but Tuk Tuk on Leven Street are determined to put that right too. On Monday, their Blue Monday promotion will see them give away their signature chicken lollipops.

Blue Monday, which this year falls on the 16 January, is said to be based on a calculation, taking into account the cold weather, time since Christmas and failing New Year’s resolutions.

Consequently, to help beat the blues the first 100 customers at Tuk Tuk will receive a chicken lollipop.

The bold and vibrant Tollcross restaurant hopes to brighten the day with the colour, sounds and smells of modern day India.

Finally, if a burger is more your thing, at Beer & Skittles on Picardy Place the deal is simple, buy one get one free.

The energetic bar and vibrant courtyard offer the perfect venue to grab a beer, catch up with friends and enjoy a burger. On Tuesdays, treat yourself with, well, the Twosdays deal.

The deal on their *classic burgers is pretty straight forward, 2 for 1 burgers, whether you want to share with friends or just want to have both for yourself.

*The classic Cheese and Bacon or Veggie Burger are served with fries and normally cost £9.95 each.

Enjoy.