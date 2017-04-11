Hunt the golden eggs this Easter at Fort Kinnaird

BACK in the day an Easter egg hunt was simple. Armed with a basket to collect their spoils in, kids would head off in search of the brightly-painted eggs.

Times have changed and in this new technological age, so egg hunts have gone online.

Fort Kinnaird has launched a new virtual reality egg hunt for families this Easter.

The free Gnomee’s Egg Hunt game takes shoppers on a quest around the shopping centre to find golden eggs stolen by a group of gnomes.

These golden eggs must all be collected in order to complete the hunt.

To play, shoppers must download the free app to their phone or tablet, and follow a trail around Fort Kinnaird shopping centre.

Shoppers successfully completing the egg hunt will be invited to enter into a competition for the chance to win one of a selection of prizes.

Prizes include children’s games, an Apple iPad Mini 2 and a Yglider Deluxe Scooter.

Gnomee’s Egg Hunt is the second augmented reality game launched by the shopping centre, and follows the success of the first game Freezy’s Christmas Adventure app by co-owner, British Land, over the Christmas period.

Liam Smith, centre manager at Fort Kinnaird, says, “We had a great reaction from shoppers who enjoyed the augmented reality game at Christmas, and we’re really excited to be bringing it back for spring.

“Gnomee’s Egg Hunt is designed to be a fun, free, safe activity for the family to try.”

The game is free for all shoppers to download from Apple and Android app stores.

Fort Kinnaird is open Monday to Friday, from 9am-10pm, Saturday, 9am-6pm, Sunday, 10am-6pm. Please note: Children must be accompanied by an adult