Huw Bunford will headline Big Fish Little Fish in Edinburgh

Family friendly rave Big Fish Little Fish has announced Huw Bunford from the Super Furry Animals will headline its Christmas club night.

The event is aimed at children aged zero to eight and encourages all family members to join in.

The ’Ravin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ theme party will be held at La Belle Angele on Sunday between 2pm - 4:30pm with the optional, but fully encouraged fancy dress theme.

Voted ‘Best Family Event 2015’ at The National Family Arts Festival, Big Fish Little Fish has been running regularly in London since 2013 and arrived in Edinburgh for the first time last year.

The family raves include a multi-sensory dance floor with top DJs playing club classics and upfront dance music, bubble machines, club visuals and a giant parachute dance help to create the atmosphere of a real rave.

All events will also offer a play and chillout area for babies, as well as a quality themed crafting area featuring colouring murals, playdough and transfer tattoos.

There are pop up stalls offering facepainting, cakes, and special additions such photo booths, DJ workshops, dance shows and Red Dog Music sound station.