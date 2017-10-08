In pictures: Thousands gather for Dusherra on Calton Hill

More than 3,000 people gathered on top of Calton Hill today to celebrate Dusherra - the largest celebration of the Indian community in Scotland.

The festival commemorates a 10-day war and victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana thousands of years ago.

More than 3,000 people gathered for the annual celebration. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

The Scottish Indian Arts Forum hosted the free event which included music, dance, food, a symbolic burning of effigies of demons and a grand firework display.

Dusherra’s cultural programme featured a mixture of Scottish and Indian music and dance. Yesterday’s event focussed on cultural music and dances from North and South Indian.

The event’s highlight was the burning of three effigies of demon kings and the fireworks at the Calton Hill with the backdrop of Firth of Forth. The effigies are built by the inmates of HM Saughton Prison and this was the 10th year of their support. Food stalls catering to North Indian and South Indian food were provided by Kama Sutra Restaurant and Shri Bhima’s Restaurant.

The Indian festival celebrated with both Indian and Scottish music and dance on Calton Hill. Picture: Stewart Attwood .