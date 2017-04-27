Ingliston to be transformed into Heaven on Earth

INGLISTON is to be transformed into the Garden of Eden next year, when a brand new arena musical tours to the Royal Highland Centre.

Starring Kerry Ellis, last seen in Wonderland at the Playhouse earlier this year, as Eve, and Hugh Maynard as Adam, and featuring the voice of popular tenor Russell Watson, Heaven on Earth tells the biblical tale of Adam and Eve and their fall from Paradise.

Described as 'an exhilarating story of love, loss, and redemption, and an exploration of the universal search for the meaning of life', producers have promised the greatest story ever told will come to life.

With script, music and lyrics by Sara Jeffs a huge production is planned, one that will see the Garden of Eden created at Ingliston through the use of special effects including fire, water and animatronics.

Jeffs says, "It is so very exciting to see my script coming to life in Heaven on Earth.

“This brand new musical, and its original emotive songs, will resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds, and stay with the audience long after they view this thrilling and visual treat of a production.

“The story of Adam and Eve is the oldest and greatest story ever told and whether you are someone with faith or someone who just enjoys the theatre and a great show this will appeal to you.”

Produced by Eden International Productions, Heaven on Earth will visit the Royal Highland Centre from the 14 to 17 March 2018. Tickets priced £20.90 to £73.70 are on sale now from from www.seetickets.com

