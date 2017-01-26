Inspire Me: 10 great things to do in the Capital

Have an event you’d like considered for Inspire Me, e-mail details to entertainment editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

T2 TRAINSPOTTING

AFTER a wait of more than two decades, Renton, Spud, Sickboy and Begbie are back in the long-awaited sequel to Irvine Welsh’s cult classic. Danny Boyle’s back in the director’s chair to ensure Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle slip back into their roles. Opens in Capital cinemas tomorrow.

RED, RED ROSE STREET

HEAD to Rose Street this week where a programme of free music, poetry and comedy is popping up throughout the day to celebrate our national poet Rabbie Burns.

LYSISTRATA

HAVING endured two decades of war, the men are dying and the women feel powerless to stop it. Lysistrata gathers together women from every state to enact her plan. The men will be denied what they desire the most. Sex. To get it back, they must agree to peace.

First performed in classical Athens in 411 BC, Lysistrata was an early exposé of sexual relations in a male-dominated society.

Reimagined in a near future, 21st century setting, this adaptation holds the mirror up to show us as being no less divided and no less ridiculous.

Full of raucous, bawdy humour, this radical adaptation of the ancient Greek comedy comes to the King’s Theatre, tomorrow and Saturday, £15

PORTOBELLO COMEDY NIGHT

THE first Portobello Comedy Night of 2017, brings Eddie Cassidy to Dalriada, The Promenade, with Rob Kane, Will Naameh, Lady Shona Lawson and Steven Davidson. Tomorrow, 8.30pm. £10

THE BROONS CURRY NIGHT

BOOK NOW: Things are heating at Tommy Miah’s Raj Restaurant, Blackhall, on 2 February. Expect recipes straight from Maw Broon’s Cookbook and music from The Broons CD. £19.95 per person

MACK THE KNIFE

A DARK comedy set in a jazz club in 1950s London. Meet Mack The Knife at The Bedlam Theatre, in this fast-paced, stylish, snappy show.

Tomorrow at 7.30pm. £3.50

SIMON AND GARFUNKEL

ACCOMPANIED by a live string quartet, Bookends perform the most authentic sounding tribute to the unforgettable Simon & Garfunkel at the Festival Theatre tomorrow, 7.30pm. £24-£26.50

MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL

THE Banff Mountain Film Festival brings a brand new selection of world class adventure films to Scotland’s largest cinema – the Festival Theatre. Saturday, 2.30pm & 7.30pm. £15

WONDERLAND

FOLLOWING sold out seasons in Tampa, Texas and Tokyo, Frank Wildhorn’s Wonderland musical is currently receiving its UK and European première at the Playhouse. This brand new British production stars Coronation Street legend Wendi Peters, veteran West End star Dave Willets and Wicked favourite Kerry Ellis.

Hailed by the New York Times as ‘inspirational’, Wonderland is a timely and touching story of love in all its forms, an adventurous exploration of who we are, who we want to be and the power of everyday magic in our lives. Adapting elements of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, it’s a show for all the family.

THEATRE ROYAL BAR

