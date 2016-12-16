Inspire Me: 10 great things to do in the next week

If you have an event you’d like considered for Inspire Me, e-mail Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

SCOTTISH BALLET

IN a small town, the children have disappeared. Plucky Hansel and Gretel embark on an adventure, travelling deep into the enchanted forest to find their friends. Inspired by the Grimm Brothers’ famous fairy tale, Scottish Ballet give Hansel & Gretel a unique spin at the Festival Theatre. Until 31 December, £14.50 - £43.50

HARRY POTTER AT THE WRITERS’ MUSEUM

A rare first-edition Harry Potter featuring drawings and personal annotations by JK Rowling is currently on display at the Writers’ Museum, off the Royal Mile. Entry is free.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

COME on down to Hard Rock Cafe, George Street on Saturday morning and breakfast with Santa. Enjoy a tasty breakfast buffet for the whole family, filled with festive cheer.

Guests of all ages will enjoy a disco, festive entertainment, face painting and a visit from Santa Claus all the way from the North Pole, who will have a gift for every child.

Complete with jingle bell rockin’ entertainment for the little ones, tickets are £13.99 for adults and £10.99 for children, plus kids under two eat free. Booking is essential, details below.

Breakfast With Santa @ Hard Rock Cafe, George Street, Saturday, 9am–11am, Booking essential, call 0131-260 3000

FESTIVE FUNDRAISER

HOME For Christmas finds Withered Hand, Ballboy, The Spook School (above) and others raising funds for Shelter Scotland, tomorrow and Saturday at Summerhall £10 (Fri)/£15 (Sat)/£20 (Weekend)

EATING OUT

CHRISTMAS is in full swing at Foundry 39 without a sprout in sight. Recreating your favourites with a combination of festive flavours, sit inside and cosy up with one of Foundry 39’s festive pizzas and burgers.

Sandwiching Christmas between two fluffy buns, choose from a classic bacon and melted camembert burger drizzled with cranberry sauce and topped off with a skewered pig in blanket or go veggie with a spiced pumpkin and creamy goat’s cheese burger for the ultimate winter warmer.

And to really get you into the Christmas spirit, wash it all down with one of their dramatic smoked cocktails for a truly magical experience. Foundry 39’s Christmas options are available until 1st January.

BOOK NOW

HAVE a magical time at the inaugural MagicFest Christmas show, Collection of Wonders, which runs 27-30 December at 2pm and 7pm at George Square Theatre. £16-£18, 0131-226 0006

EXHIBITION

THERE’S all sorts of Monkey Business at the National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street right now. Meet 50 species in their jungle habitat. £10 adults, £8 concs, 12-15yrs £7, under-12 free

LOCAL HEROES

EDINBURGH People’s Theatre continue to pack them in at the Church Hill Theatre, Morningside, until Sunday, with their production of Goldilocks & The Three Bears. £12, 0333-666 3366

OUT OF TOWN

SEEN Jack & the Beanstalk but need another festive panto fix? Head to Fife where you’ll find Mother McGoose up to her tricks at Dunfermline’s Alhambra. Until 29 December, £16-£19.50

NOVEL TEA

Love tea? Love gin? Yes. Then try eteaket’s Isle of Harris Gin Tea - tea blended with the botanicals used in its Isle of Harris Gin. Available from eteaket, 111 Rose Street, at £7.95 (approx 40 pots).