Inspire Me: 10 great things to do in the next week

JUST FOR LAUGHS

MULTI-award-winning stand-up comic Jack Whitehall is back on tour and bringing his brand new live show, Jack Whitehall: At Large, to the Playhouse next Wednesday and Thursday. His biggest tour to date, this is your chance to catch the star of Bad Education and A League Of Their Own at his dynamic best. £29.65-£35.15

MARVEL LIVE

FOR the first time ever, iconic Marvel Super Heroes and villains come to life in a spectacular live action family arena show at The Hydro, Glasgow.

FAMILY DAY OUT

RUNNING at the National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, until 23 April, Monkey Business is a family-friendly exhibition which explores the world of primates, from the tiny mouse lemur to the mighty gorilla.

Featuring more than 50 spectacular new taxidermy specimens, visitors can discover how different primates move and communicate, how they have developed tools to get hold of food and their complex social systems.

It also examines the relationship between humans and primates, including the ways in which many species are threatened with extinction through the impact of habitat loss and hunting.

Adult £10, Concessions £8, Child (5-15 years): £7

MOVIES

EXPERIENCE Rogue One: A Star Wars Story the way it was meant to be seen, on the IMAX screen at Cineworld, Fountain Park. Immersive, you’ll feel part of the epic saga.

COMEDY

PROGRESS, Monkey Barrel’s Sunday night search for the rising stars of stand-up brings a selection of the best up-and-coming acts with a ‘stonking’ headliner to the Blair Street stage. £5.

LIVE SCREENING

NEXT Wednesday there’s a chance to see the Royal Shakespeare Company in The Tempest, beamed into the Festival Theatre directly from Stratford. £16

FAMILY SHOW

THE world’s most distinguished time travelling magicians, Morgan & West, present their very silly take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the Spiegeltent, Lothian Road. £13

EATING OUT

ALL Bar One is just one of a number of bars and restuarants taking part in Veganuary, this month.

The challenge: to try a vegan meal.

At All Bar One that means the choice of patatas bravas, crushed avocado bruschetta or tomato, vegetable & quinoa soup to start, followed by either a superfood salad, miso rice bowl or Indian flatbread for your main course.

Desserts include coconut and vanilla rice pudding, chocolate, chilli & cardamom cake, or raspberry sorbet.

Also taking part in Veganuary are Zizzi and the Handmade Burger Company which throughout January is offering four vegan burgers and a wealth of vegan sides, all at a 50% discount.

EXHIBITION

PHOTOGRAPHER Steve Marsh presents Tiny Sensor, his first exhibition at the Art & Design Library in Central Library, George IV Bridge, from tomorrow, until 31 January.

LIVE MUSIC

LOCAL eight-piece Gilchrist, who perform original music that is a mix of rock, funk and soul, launch their new EP, which has been mixed by Steve Power, at Stramash on Saturday, 8pm.