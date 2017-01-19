Inspire Me: 10 great things to do this week

If you have an event you would like considered for The Guide, e-mail details to Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

WORLD PREMIERE

AFTER a wait of more than 20 years, Renton, Spud, Sickboy and Begbie are back in T2, the long-awaited sequel to Trainspotting.

The movie receives its World Premiere on Sunday. Check out the red carpet at Cineworld, Fountain Park from 5pm for a spot of star-spotting.

SPACE ODYSSEY

THE 21st century’s most famous astronaut, Colonel Chris Hadfield returns to the Capital to share his inspirational stories and vision.

An evening with Chris Hadfield, at the Usher Hall tomorrow, 7.30pm, will open your eyes to dream the impossible.

During his five-month stay on the International Space Station, Hadfield became an extra-planetary media star.

He not only shared extraordinary photos, he tweeted The Queen and William Shatner, and on his last day, posted a farewell music video - his version of David Bowie’s Space Oddity. It went viral, and has been viewed over 26 million times.

Prepare to be mesmerised by the beauty of our planet in this unique 90-minute presentation. £27.50-£99

DANCE

AT the Assembly Rooms, tomorrow, 7.30pm, travel back in time with Nathaniel Gow’s 18th Century Dance Band concert Period dances demonstrations by Les Danses Antiques. £10

WONDERLAND

FOLLOWING sold-out seasons in Tampa, Texas and Tokyo, Frank Wildhorn’s Wonderland musical receives its UK and European première at the Playhouse tomorrow.

MONKEY BUSINESS

MONKEY Business continues at the National Museum of Scotland, daily from 10am to 5pm in the Exhibition Gallery. Stand shoulder to shoulder with our closest living relatives. £10 (£7-8)

RED, RED ROSE STREET

THIS new festival of Burns’ music and words runs from Saturday to Friday at Rose Street venues, expanding the traditional Burns Night to a week-long celebration. www.redredrosestreet.co.uk

RABBIE AT THE RAJ

TOMMY Miah’s The Raj marks Burn’s Night on Wednesday with a mix of Scottish and Indian. Expect curried haggis, spiced neeps & Bombay tatties £19.95 (3 courses) Book 0131-332 2289

CONVERSATIONS AT...

THE popular Conversations at the Dalriada… series begins 2017 with a conversation featuring award-winning science fiction writer Ken MacLeod and Greg Michaelson, Professor of Computer Science at Heriot-Watt University.

The pair will be discussing the subject of Singularity, fact or fiction, and the myth and reality of artificial intelligence and robots.

MacLeod is apparently sceptical about the possibility and desirability of ‘strong AI’, while Michaelson is actually helping to build robots:

If that captures your imagination, the place to be is The Dalriada, Portobello Promenade, on Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm. Doors open from 7.30pm and there’ll be a brief break around 9pm.

CINEMA

THE Bolshoi Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty, live from Moscow, delivers the best of classical ballet with its charms and virtuosity. See it on the big screen at Vue Ocean Terminal on Sunday, 3pm. £15.79

EAT OUT

Handmade Burger Co in Ocean Terminal is on a mission to put a smile on your face with random deals and acts of happiness in January. Watch for their happiness squad in action on the streets too.