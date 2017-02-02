Inspire Me: 10 great things to do this week

If you have an event you’d like considered for Inspire Me, e-mail entertainment editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

CIRQUE BERSERK

CIRQUE Berserk! the UK’s biggest theatre-circus 1s back at the Festival Theatre next week. Combining circus-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled action this danger-filled spectacle features 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers, daredevil stuntmen and Tweedy the Clown. £20.50-£30.50

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

TRAVEL back to Nazi-occupied Holland with EUTC at The Bedlam, Bristo Place, next week, and learn of Anne Frank’s two years in the ‘Secret Annexe’ to avoid persecution. Tuesday-Saturday. £6.50

EATING OUT

ALL Bar One on George Street has decided to extend the residency of its pop up vegan menu into February due to unprecedented demand for its plant-based dishes.

The menu, consisting of nine vegan dishes, was introduced in partnership with Veganuary, the global charity encouraging people to embrace the Vegan lifestyle for January.

Michael Duffy of All Bar One says, “The feedback we received from the new vegan-friendly menu has been extremely positive and we’re really pleased that we are reaching new audiences and continuing to impress our regular guests.”

HARRY BENSON: SHOOT FIRST

THE film Harry Benson: Shoot First charts the career of the renowned Scottish photographer who rose to fame alongside The Beatles in 1964.

See it at Filmhouse, Monday & Tuesday. £8-£10

CLUBBING

PRODUCTION/DJ duo Solardo, aka Mark Richards and James Eliot, tour their unique brand of cutting edge House and Techno to Cabaret Voltaire, Blair Street, Wednesday. £10-£15

HEALTHY STREET FOOD

SERVING up Brazilian crepes from an old police box, Tupiniquim is a must-visit for those who love fast, fresh and healthy street food. Head to the Green Police Box, Lauriston Place.

A FEW GOOD MEN

LOCAL amateurs Beam Theatre present Aaron Sorkin’s breakthrough stage production A Few Good Men, at Assembly Roxy, Roxburgh Place, next Wednesday to Saturday. £10

EDINBURGH DUNGEON

MEET Agnes Finnie, the baddest witch in town, at the Edinburgh Dungeon, Market Street from next Wednesday, when the popular visitor attraction launches a new look and new show.

Join the Witch Pricker who has captured Agnes and returned her to The Dungeon where she will be handcuffed, restrained and contained as part of a brand-new show, Witch Hunt.

Since her return, things at The Dungeon have not been the same says General Manager, Edward Evans, “Agnes is causing havoc... She is extremely powerful and difficult for us to control. It’s like nothing we have experienced before but while it’s proving to be difficult for us to manage, we know visitors will be thrilled to experience the best - or worst - of her sorcery.” £13-£28

THE SALISBURY ARMS

THE Salisbury Arms, Dalkeith Road, formerly the Belleville, has re-opened after a major renovation to give it a more colourful, contemporary and relaxed feel.

MUSICAL

EDINBURGH University Footlights tackle the Tony Award winning musical Urinetown at the Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, from next Tuesday to Saturday. £12.50