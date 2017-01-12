Inspire Me: 10 things to do in the next week

To have your event considered for Inspire Me, e-mail entertainment editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

SHOCK ROCK

MEATLOAF impersonator Steve Steinman returns to the Playhouse in Vampires Rock: The Ghost Train.

After more than a decade on tour with 3000 live performances, the UK’s favourite Vampire Baron is back with a vamped-up sequel to the Vampires Rock Musical.

Saturday, 7.30pm, £29.65-£31.15

ON STAGE

AUSTRALIAN Malthouse Theatre Company bring their acclaimed production of the antipodean classic Picnic at Hanging Rock to the Royal Lyceum from tomorrow.

CINEMA

SEE Sherlock: The Final Solution on the big screen at Vue Omni Centre and Ocean Terminal on Sunday, at 8.45pm. Also showing at Festival Theatre.

POP UP THEME BAR

BLOOD and Wine, a Game of Thrones-inspired pop-up bar, has opened its doors to Capital fans of the HBO series every Wednesday and Thursday. Perfect, now that winter is here.

Yes, two nights a week, throughout January, you can step into a toasty warm tavern to partake of a little meat and mead and pray to the Seven that your head stays firmly on your shoulders.

Located in the cellar below Daylight Robbery Bar on Dublin Street, the medieval tavern is much like you would find in Westeros. The menu consists entirely of drinks mentioned, drunk, thrown or poisoned in the Song of Ice and Fire novels and the TV show as as well as a wide selection of wines, spirits, ales and infusions.

Door open 5pm.

STAND UP COMEDY

MULTI award-winning stand-up Jack Whitehall is back on tour. Catch him at the Playhouse tonight in his brand new live show Jack Whitehall At Large. 8pm, £29.65-£35.15.

EATING OUT

DISHOOM, the latest addition to the revitalised St Andrew Square is open, inspired by Bombay’s old Irani cafes. The all-day eatery serves everything from breakfast to cocktails.

TRIBUTE ACT

AT Electric Circus, Saturday, The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band recreate the music of Bowie from 1969’s Space Oddity through Spiders from Mars and on into the 80s. 7pm, £10

THEATRE ON SCREEN

FOLLOWING their hit run on Broadway, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, broadcast live to the Festival Theatre from Wyndham’s Theatre, London.

One summer’s evening, two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby.

As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Also stars Owen Teale and Damien Molony.

Tonight, 7pm, £14.50

POP

REBECCA Freckleton is Whitney Houston in Queen of the Night at the Playhouse tomorrow.

Expect all the hits from I Wanna Dance With Somebody to I Will Always Love You.

DINING

TRY Stockbridge’s newest restaurant, Taisteal. It is the latest venture from Michelin-trained chef Gordon Craig. Open Tuesday to Sunday, lunch served 12-2pm, dinner served 6-9.30pm.