Inspire Me: 9 great things to do in the next week

THE FAULTY TOWERS DINING EXPERIENCE

WHAT will Basil, Sybil and Manuel get up to this year? With another new cast and constantly changing improv, the smash-hit Faulty Towers Dining Experience has returned to B’est Restaurant for one of the, well, best nights out on the Fringe.

Basil, Sybil and Manuel are waiting, ready to serve some fine dining in the form of a three-course meal, Faulty style.

In time-honoured tradition, the show starts as the audience wait to be seated, then hurtles along for two hours of highly improvised ‘charm, comedy and culinary chaos’ - it’s a hilariously bonkers affair.

And with only a third of the show scripted, each show is unique. Expect the unexpected.

Still touring the world to Five Star acclaim, The Faulty towers Dining Experience debuted at the 2008 Fringe and has been selling-out ever since. So, relive your favourite Fawlty Towers moments and enjoy the new souped-up menu.

B’est Restaurant, Drummond Street, until 29 August, various times, £49.50-£54.50, www.torquaysuitetheatre.com

DINE’S VEUVE CLICQUOT TERRACE

SUN, Champagne and nibbles. What better way to step out of the hustle and bustle of the Fringe for an hour?

That’s the attraction of Dine’s new Veuve Clicquot Terrace, currently bringing the café culture experience to Cambridge Street. Between the Traverse and Usher Hall, the Terrace serves brasserie-style food, champagne, seasonal cocktails in the perfect setting to engage in some people-watching.

Co-owner and top chef Stuart Muir, explains: “We always envisioned Dine having a welcoming outdoor space so guests can enjoy some light bites or just some champagne, wine or cocktails while soaking up the sun.

“We are fortunate enough to now have the fantastic Veuve Clicquot Terrace that can accommodate 60 guests. It is the ideal place to enjoy the atmosphere of the area or to relax before or after a show.”

With dedicated outdoor staff the Terrace also serves Kingstar beer. Cocktails start at £7.50

The Dine Vueve Clicquot Terrace is the ultimate secret escape and guilty please.

Dine, Saltire Court, Cambridge Street, to book a table 0131-218 1818

HARRY POTTER CONCERT SERIES

THE Harry Potter Concert Series comes to the UK, allowing audiences to experience a symphony orchestra performing the entire score of The Philosopher’s Stone. Following on from the UK premiere the only Scottish date of the tour will be at the SECC Hydro, Glasgow, on 21, May, 2017.

Conductor Justin Freer, explains, “The Harry Potter film series is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continues to delight millions of fans around the world.

“It is with great pleasure that we introduce for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. It will be an unforgettable event.”

Tickets, priced £25-£65, go on presale Monday and general sale Wednesday, via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

NMS AFTER HOURS: FRIDAY FRINGE TAKEOVER

AT the National Museum of Scotland’s after hours party initiative get a Friday Fringe Takeover tomorrow.

An exhilarating night featuring hand-picked performers, music and comedy, enjoy the unique flavour of the Fringe while exploring the Museum on Chambers Street.

Doors open 7.30-10.30pm. Entry £18, www.nms.ac.uk

BOOK

THE Fringe might see every available space in the city converted into a makeshift theatre or performance space, but for the rest of the year, it falls to venues such as the Playhouse, King’s and Festival theatres to keep us entertained.

The history of two of those historical venues are explored in Jack Gillon’s book, Edinburgh’s Festival And King’s Theatres Through Time.

Packed with vintage photos and fascinating facts about both venues, the book charts the story of the theatres that still attract somewhere in the region of 400,000 visitors through their doors every year.

Two of Scotland’s most iconic play houses, Gillon captures each milestone moment in their history, recalling along the way many of the famous names to have played the Nicholson Street and Leven Street stages.

The King’s, known to locals as ‘The Grand Old Lady of Leven Street’ first welcomed an audience in 1906, while the Festival, once The Empire where everyone from Laurel and Hardy to Roy Rogers appeared, still boasts the 1928 auditorium, despite the ultra modern glass frontage.

Edinburgh’s Festival & King’s Theatres Through Time, published by Amberley Publishing, £14.99

BOOK FESTIVAL

THE Edinburgh International Book Festival boasts 750 events with more than 800 authors from 55 countries discussing their work. Headliners this year include Philippa Gregory (pictured), Jonathan Safran Foer, Ray Mears and Alan Cumming.

Other speakers appearing at Charlotte Square Gardens include former Prime Minster Gordon Brown, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon, Mervyn King, former Governor of the Bank of England and Han Kang the winner of the 2016 Man Booker International Prize.

For full details of the 2016 Edinburgh International Book Festival programme visist www.edbookfest.co.uk

COMEDY GALA 2016

BACK for the ninth year, the Edinburgh Comedy Gala 2016, on Saturday, is set to showcase some of the finest comedic talent at the Fringe in aid of Waverley Care, Scotland’s largest charity providing care and support to people living with HIV and Hepatitis C.

At the Playhouse, hosts Al Porter and Joel Dommett (pictured) will introduce a stellar bill including Nick Cody, Phil Jerrod, Elliot Steel, Paul McCaffrey, Simon Evans, Andrew Ryan, Des Bishop, Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell, Shappi Khorsandi, Seann Walsh, Sofie Hagen, Jamali Maddix, Alfie Brown and Andy Askins.

Have a laugh and help a good cause.

Playhouse, Greenside Place, Saturday, 7.30pm, £25, 0844-871 3014

REBEL BINGO

IT’S bingo, but not as you know it... Rebel Bingo comes to the Capital this Fringe having already sold out around the world.

Hosted by Russian Standard Vodka’s House Of Davai, Rebel Bingo brings the old favourite up to date in a late night explosion of colour, music, dancers, DJs, glitter cannons and giant cuddly pandas.

It’ time to “Play hard. Win Big. And don’t bring your Grandma”. House!

Spiegeltent Palais du Variete, until 28 August, 11.45pm, £8-£12.50, 0131-226 0000

BAD MANNERS

80s ska pop sensation Bad Manners, featuring the legendary Buster Bloodvessel come to Kansas Smitty’s pop venue at The Biscuit Factory in Leith tomorrow.

Celebrating their 40th anniversary, Bad Manners are exclusively playing the Leith venue, so lace up your boots, pull up your braces, and get ready to ride the train to Skaville.”

The Biscuit Factory, Anderson Place, tomorrow, 9.30pm, £10, 0131-629 0809