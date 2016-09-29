Inspire Me: 9 great things to do in the next week

Have an event you’d like considered for Inspire Me? E-mail details to Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

EAT OUT: DINE WITH STUART MUIR

A WALL of moss greets you as climb the stairs to Dine, arguably one of the Capital’s most relaxed and stylish new restaurants. Beautifully lit, the moss offers a wonderfully organic welcome that is mirrored in the decor throughout – dark wood and slate, complete with real-life tree as a centrepiece.

The brainchild of award-wining chef Stuart Muir and Paul Brennan, who runs front of house with an infectious bonhommie, Dine is, well, dining heaven.

Nestled above the Traverse on Cambridge Street, a glass of Champagne refreshed as we browsed the menu in the bar, where plush leather seating and low lighting evoke the feel of a secret den.

On Sundays, Dine has a special lunch menu, £13.50 for two courses, £17.50 for three. Add a bottle of house wine and the three-course option is £42.50 a couple.

Starting with Haggis, I then had the Honey Glazed Trout, and cheese and biscuits. All faultless.

The other half declared his meal “exquisite”.

Book now on 0131-218 1818, It won’t be long before there’s a waiting list. www.dineedinburgh.co.uk

BOOK NOW: CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

A brand new production of the much-loved Sherman Brothers musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into the Festival Theatre on Wednesday, starring Jason Manford as Caratacus Potts, Claire Sweeney as Baroness Bomburst and Phill Jupitus as Baron Bomburst.

Can the lovable but wacky inventor, Potts, along with his two children and the gorgeous Truly Scrumptious outwit the bombastic Baron Bomburst who has decreed that all children be banished from his kingdom? What happens when the children are caught and imprisoned with the other youngsters by the evil Child Catcher? Will it all end happily-ever-after? Well, of course it will!

Based on the MGM film of Ian Fleming’s classic story, the musical features a memorable score by the Sherman Brothers, including favourites Truly Scrumptious, Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain and the Oscar-nominated Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Festival Theatre, Nicolson St, Wednesday-16 October, various times, £27-£47, 0131-529 6000

GAMING: VIRTUAL REALITY DEMO

CALLING all gamers. The future of computer games is just around the corner and you can experience a taste of things to come at Game in the Cameron Toll Shopping Centre on Saturday, when it becomes one of only six stores in the UK to offer demonstrations of the new PlayStation Virtual Reality (VR) headset, ahead of its official launch on 13 October.

Titles being showcased include the all-action sports shooter Rigs Mechanized Combat League, sci-fi thriller Eve Valkyrie, PlayStation VR Worlds, and the VR reboot of first-person tank warfare classic Battlezone.

To book a demo visit www.trypsvr.com Participants must be 12-plus

FREE: WAHACA TACO VAN

WITH less than two weeks until the opening of Wahaca Mexican Diner on South St Andrew Street, Wahaca will be parking its Taco Van on St Andrew Square tomorrow and Saturday and offering a taste of what’s to come at the restaurant by offering free tacos to all.

The Taco Van will be at St Andrew Square from 12-3pm and 6-8pm tomorrow and 12-5pm on Saturday along with live music from local band Brass Gumbo.

TALK: HUGH MCILVANNEY

SPORTS writer Hugh McIlvanney is held in high regard by those he has written about and by his readers.

In what is sure to be a lively conversation with Graham Spiers, McIlvanney will share, with his characteristic sharp insight and wry wit, pithy observations from his remarkable career.

Prominent among them, his friendships with the immortal managers Busby, Shankly, Stein and Ferguson, the troubled genius of players such as George Best and Jimmy Johnstone and the many magical days spent in the company of the incomparable Muhammad Ali.

He will talk too, of the times great sporting occasions were darkened by horror and tragedy, when his background as a news reporter helped him to cope, and of the changes he has seen in the business of sports journalism.

Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, Sunday, 7.30pm, £14, 0131-665 2240

EVENT: EDINBURGH COFFEE FESTIVAL

STIMULATE the senses and celebrate International Coffee Day on Saturday as the

Edinburgh Coffee Festival returns to the Capital.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the festival is back with a host of exhibitors and a full day of activities to suit all coffee lovers, whatever your preferred roast.

International Coffee Day 2016, at Summerhall, will showcase more than 30 handpicked suppliers. There will be roasters, brewers, baristas, coffee making equipment suppliers and coffee bar owners, all ready to share their wealth of knowledge and insight into the world’s coffee and tea industry. The festival will also feature tea and chocolate merchants, live music throughout the day, street food from Ròst and Jones & Sons and a courtyard bar

Martin Dare, show organiser, says: “People’s interest and passion about coffee is growing more and more, so we’re hopeful of attracting lots of interest. Edinburgh’s coffee, chocolate and tea scene is pretty amazing – we’re up there with some of the best in the UK – so people can expect high standards.”

Edinburgh Coffee Festival, Summerhall, Saturday, 10am-6pm, £10, www.edinburghcoffeefestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/

BIG SCREEN: GOLD AT LE MONDE

GOLF on the big screen. Enjoy the Ryder Cup Singles this Sunday with one of the best views in town.

Enjoy HD quality on a large projector screen complete with surround sound in Le Monde’s Dirty Martini Live Venue.

And if that isn’t enough to entice you to the George Street hotel, why not treat yourself to one of their roast dinners – starting from just £12.

To book a table call 0131 270 3939

FIFA 17: MEET LEIGH GRIFFITHS

BE the First To Get FIFA 17 at Smyths Toys Superstore, Fort Kinnaird, tonight, and meet Scotland and Celtic star Leigh Griffiths.

Griffiths will be in attendance at a Special Midnight Launch, with the store open from 12.01am to 1am.

The brand new edition of the blockbuster football game is available on Xbox and PS4.

DAY OUT: GLASGOW

AS Glasgow and Edinburgh throw aside their age-old friendly rivalry in a new bid to encourage the people of both cities to sample the delights of the other, why not celebrate ‘The Great City Swap’ with a trip along the M8.

Here are a few insider tips from locals to explore when you get there...

Have a meal in one of the pop-up bars and food markets in The Lanes or head to Kelvingrove Bandstand for an unbeatable atmosphere and fantastic live gigs. Take a trip down Otago Lane which is “absolutely fantastic” for a rainy day.

Or you could make a bid at McTears Auction House on Meiklewood Road, a great way to pass the afternoon and the live version of eBay.

Finally why not go up the Titan Crane, pictured, the 150-foot-high cantilever crane at Clydebank where visitors can see from the Erskine Bridge to Glasgow City.