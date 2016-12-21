Instagram reveals top picture-friendly Scottish destinations

Edinburgh Castle is the most popular tourist attraction north of the border with Instagram users, with more than 170,000 images posted of the capital landmark in recent months.

Loch Lomond is second, with 150,000 posts, followed by Loch Ness, with 133,000.

Eilean Donan Castle is one of the top 10 most popular destinations in Scotland on Instagram. Picture: Robert Perry

Edinburgh tourist attractions dominate the top 10, with Arthur’s Seat, the Zoo and Scott Monument all proving popular with those keen to share their pictures online.

The mobile photography app, which has 500 million active monthly users around the world, allows pictures to be tagged by location.

Using a common search function, the number of pictures tagged in the last three months at each location can be counted.

The data provides a snapshot of what destinations are most popular with Instagram users.

“As the number one picture sharing platform in the UK, the app has become a mainstream essential of UK tourism life; and snapping a picture of your latest escapade, in every location you visit, is an absolute must,” said a spokesman for Witter-Towbars, which compiled the data.

THE TOP 10

1) Edinburgh Castle (Total posts by location in the previous three months: 170,329)

2) Loch Lomond, Balloch (150,104)

3) Loch Ness (133,836)

4) Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh (94,840)

5) Edinburgh Zoo, (62,296)

6) Ben Nevis, Fort William (60,151)

7) Camera Obscura, Edinburgh (38,766)

8) Stirling Castle, Stirling (20,640)

9) Eilean Donan Castle (17,079)

10) Scott Monument, Edinburgh (14,791)