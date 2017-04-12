Irish soap, Finnish drama and Taggart get prime slots on STV2

An Irish soap opera, a Finnish drama and repeats of crime series Taggart were today announced as highlights of STV's new channel ahead of its launch later this month.

A weekly round-up of the Scottish political scene has also been announced by the broadcaster, which will launch its new new 'Scottish Seven' bulletin when the channel starts broadcasting on 24 April.

Ewen Cameron, Hayley Matthews, Jennifer Reoch and David Farrell will be among the presenters on the new STV2 channel.

Weekly entertainment and chat show programmes will also be part of the line-up for "STV2," which will broadcast for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

STV announced plans for the channel and its first ever "integrated" news bulletin covering Scottish, UK and international news in September, beating BBC Scotland to the punch ahead of its own announcement of a new channel and a "Scottish Nine" bulletin, which will launch next autumn,

STV has bought in Ireland's most popular long-running drama, Fair City, which first aired on RTE in 1989, as one of the flagship shows for its new channel. Also being given a prime slot is the 2012 British political drama Secret State, which stars Gabriel Byrne and Charles Dance.

A new run of Taggart repeats has been announced seven years after the show was axed by the broadcaster.

STV will be staging outside broadcasts across Scotland as part of its its weekday magazine Live at Five, which was peviously shown on STV's Glasgow and Edinburgh channels. They are being merged with new licences for Aberdeen, Ayr and Dundee to create the new station.

David Farrell, Hayley Matthews, Jennifer Reoch, Gerry Cassidy and Ewen Cameron will be among the existing STV presenters who will be returning to front the new channel.

Bobby Hain, director of channels at STV, said: “STV2 is the new channel for Scotland designed to reflect life across the country.

"The channel will provide a unique opportunity to broadcast content that isn’t available for viewers anywhere else, including in-depth coverage of local sport and live events and exciting acquisitions including soap and drama, alongside an enhanced news service with local, UK and international stories."