Is Outlander filming at Craigmillar Castle?

Craigmillar Castle will be closed to the public until next week while filming for a mystery programme takes place.

Onlookers gathered outside the historic landmark after spotting cameras and microphones yesterday, and said the set looked very familiar to that of hit TV show Outlander.

The programme is based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels and follows the story of a married World War II nurse in 1945, who finds herself transported back to Scotland in 1743.

She encounters Highland warrior Jamie Fraser and becomes embroiled in the Jacobite risings.

A spokesman for Historic Environment Scotland said: “Craigmillar Castle will be temporarily closed to visitors from the 5th to 19th September, inclusive. This is to accommodate third party filming within the castle and grounds. The castle will reopen to visitors, under normal opening hours, on Tuesday.”