It’s sew easy to make a fashion statement

The British Heart Foundation is calling on the Capital’s shoppers to get creative this summer and help to fund life saving research.

By taking part in the Big Stitch, running throughout July, style seekers can join the fight against heart disease, while at the same time ensuring they stand out from the crowd.

In showing shoppers how to use sewing and dressmaking skills to personalise their purchases, the charity hopes to show that BHF shops are a one-stop destination for all clothing and fashion needs.

Pauline Davie, area manager for the BHF’s Edinburgh shop, said: “We want to see as many friends, families and individuals from Edinburgh getting crafty this July, while also helping us fund £500million of heart research in the next five years.

“The Big Stitch gives you the opportunity to either put into practice your sewing skills or learn how easy it is to incorporate small additions to create a wardrobe staple.

“All you need to do is buy an item from the desirable items on offer in BHF shops and inject your own style stamp this July.”

Over the coming month, customers will be encouraged to tag their ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures on the BHF Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page with the hashtag #TheBigStitch, where all entries will be in with a chance of winning a special prize.

The charity’s outlet in Lothian Road is one of more than 700 BHF shops across the UK which will be taking part in the initiative.

Money raised from the sale of new or second-hand items will help around 49,000 people from Edinburgh, who are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease – conditions which claim the lives of around 15,500 people in Scotland each year.

For more information on the Big Stitch, visit bhf.org.uk/TheBigStitch