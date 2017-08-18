Jason Derulo announces UK tour for 2018

Pop and RnB sensation Jason Derulo has announced a massive world tour for 2018, with seven UK arena concerts next March including a date in Glasgow.

The fifth of the seven is a huge show at The SSE Hydro, and will take place on 20 March 2018.

The latest tour will be the third time that he has come to the city, and his fourth time performing in Scotland.

Tickets for tje tour from the artist who brought us hits “Talk Dirty”, “Want to Want Me” and – most recently - “Swalla” (featuring Nicki Minaj, which already has over 385 million plays on Spotify) go on sale on Friday 25 August.

Prices to see Derulo range from £33.50-£62.45.

With 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify in August, over 3.9 billion views on YouTube in total, and four number 1 singles to his name, this tour is likely to be the 27-year-old’s biggest yet, following 2016’s release of his greatest hits album “Platinum Hits”.

For more information visit: www.thessehydro.com.