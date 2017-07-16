Jodie Whittaker announced as first female Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker has made history after being announced as the first female Doctor Who.

The 35-year-old was confirmed as Peter Capadli’s replacement, to become the 13th Doctor, following the conclusion of the men’s final at Wimbledon after much build-up.

The BBC released a teasing trailer on Friday with the number 13 placed at landmarks around the UK and the world, leading to much speculation on social media with a variety of left-field suggestions such as Ed Miliband, Jeremy Corbyn and Danny Dyer.

The actress, who is perhaps most well-known for role as Beth Latimer on the BAFTA winning Broadchurch, emerged as the frontrunner over the weekend when odds on her being announced as the first female Doctor were slashed, keeping her ahead Pheobe Waller-Bridge and Kris Marshall.

Having trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, the new Doctor appeared in films Venus, St Trinian’s and Attack the Block as well appearances in television shows Dalziel and Pascoe, Black Mirror and The Assets.