Johnny Cochrane determined to make Fringe debut a success

RISING star of the comedy world Johnny Cochrane reckons he knows how to nail his Fringe debut. He’s called his show Appeal and is confident he has what it takes to entertain any audience.

That said, he also knows that when it comes to the Fringe anything can happen and all bets are off.

After all, three week’s in the Capital in August is the ultimate proving ground for any stand-up.

Over to Johnny . . .

“For many comics, performing an Edinburgh show can lead to great success but in many ways, it can also be the biggest risk of their careers.

“Most of us exist in that ‘one-unruly-audience-member-away-from-disaster’ zone. It’s a rite of passage for a comedian to perform in a comedy club whilst an inebriated member of the audience shouts out profanities.

“In this respect, Edinburgh is the total opposite of what we’re used to the rest of the year.

“This is because the creation of an Edinburgh hour is considered to be the creation of ‘art’ and, as with all art, people appreciate it in different ways.

“Some will view an exhibition and think, ‘Oh, that’s a thought-provoking piece on the influence of the mainstream media,’ whilst others will think, ‘Oh, someone’s just left a newspaper on the floor.’

“As comedians we’ve got to take the audience on a journey, often revealing how we’ve struggled through adversity to create this show – essentially recreating those moments on X Factor where a half-decent singer reveals that their dog has just died before belting out a Westlife song and then bursting into tears.

“This is because audiences at Edinburgh can be as discerning as the critics in attendance. If you don’t engage them, they’ll be pretending they’re off to the toilet before sprinting away from the venue like they’ve just snatched a handbag.

“There’s so much choice during the Fringe. Hundreds of performers vying for attention like dogs at a rescue shelter hoping to impress a new owner by trying to hide the fact we all have rabies. So why do we bother, you ask. Because the Edinburgh Fringe is a proving ground for comedians to show that the world is a better place for the creation of their show...

“The alternative is joining the great Edinburgh bonfire of shows that were, but never should have been.”

