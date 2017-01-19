Join Livingston’s Winter Keg Party

WEST Lothian beer lovers are in for treat this weekend when micro brewery Alechemy host Livingston’s first ever Craft Beer Festival at the Toni Macaroni Stadium.

Event organiser Kenny Hope, reveals that the beer festival, which runs tomorrow to Sunday, will be attended by some of the best brewers from around the UK.

He explains, “With Alechemy Brewing, Summer Wine Brewery and Oakham Ales, we are off to a great start for beer.

“Unlike most beer festivals, only a small percentage of the beers will be in cask format, concentrating instead on keg and cans.

“Along with the opportunity to sample the beers, the event will also feature live music and food.

The festival will be run in sessions, one tomorrow evening, with two on Saturday (afternoon and evening) and a final session on Sunday afternoon.

Afternoon sessions will be run from noon to 5pm, evening sessions 6- 11pm.

Tickets, at £12 per session, are available online from wwwbrownpapertickets.com/events/2716225