Join the race into space on Yuri’s night

CELEBRATE Yuri’s Night tomorrow evening by racing into space at the Usher Hall.

Created with the intention of increasing public interest in space exploration, Yuri’s Night is a worldwide network of annual events, which this year Edinburgh International Science Festival marks with a special one-off gig by Public Service Broadcasting.

The Race for Space Live ‘vividly conveys the triumph, the glamour and the tragedy of the space race’ combining stories of space exploration, archive footage and bang up-to-date music.

Joining the band at Usher Hall will be members of the National Youth Choir of Scotland, a string quintet from Mr McFall’s Chamber and an expanded brass section as PSB brings stories from the American and Soviet space race to life.

The evening will begin with the brains behind Public Service Broadcasting J Willgoose Esq, in conversation with science-obsessed comedian and broadcaster Helen Keen, discussing the making of the album and the fascinating tales of the space race that inspired it.

Willgoose says, “We’re absolutely delighted to be playing The Race For Space in full at the beautiful Usher Hall as part of the Edinburgh Science Festival.

“We can’t think of anything better to be doing on Yuri’s Night and are really looking forward to the show.”

Amanda Tyndall of the Science Festival adds, “Public Service Broadcasting is a perfect partner in this; a fantastic band who share their passion for science and its stories.

“We’re really thrilled to have them performing at the Science Festival this year.”

So, join the World Space Party and celebrate human endeavour in space as the London-based outfit perform their hit album from start to finish.

Public Service Broadcasting: The Race for Space Live, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, tomorrow, 7.30pm, £28, 0131-228 1155