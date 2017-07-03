Keep cool & dynamic during school holiday

WITH the summer holidays here, Dynamic Earth is keeping it cool and the kids occupied with a host of polar themed events for the whole family to take part in.

Throughout the summer holidays, Dynamic Earth is inviting youngsters to become polar explorers and to see if they have what it takes to withstand the harsh environments of the poles through a range of interactive demonstrations and activities.

As part of the admission to the attraction, daily interactive family science shows will explain the difference between the Arctic and Antarctic (shows will take place four times daily on the centre’s top deck), while drop-in activities, including polar themed arts and crafts tables, will help youngsters get creative, inspired by polar wildlife.

Eilidh Massie of Dynamic Earth explains, “We are fascinated by the poles here at Dynamic Earth. Our permanent polar extremes gallery is a firm favourite with visitors of all ages, so we always enjoy putting on extra activities for families to enjoy.”

After a successful Easter run, Penguin Nights return due to popular demand with screenings of The Penguin Counters.

It’s a cinematic experience focusing on the research work of Ron Naveen and his team who count hundreds of thousands of penguins to track the impacts of climate change and ocean health on penguin populations, helping us understand our changing world.

The Penguin Counters’ treacherous, heart-warming journey poses the ultimate question in the world’s fastest warming region: What can humans learn from penguins on the frontlines of climate change?

Dynamic Earth, Holyrood Road, daytime activities, until 27 August, free with admission, £15 (£9.50)/The Penguin Counters, £8 (£5), 0131-550 7800. For dates/times go to www.dynamicearth.co.uk