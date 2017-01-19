Kilda emerge at Usher Hall

THE final concert in the Usher Hall’s Emerging Artists 2016/17 series - a programme of morning concerts to introduce you to some of Scotland’s musical rising stars - comes from Kilda, a trio of Mhairi Marwick on fiddle, Norrie McIver, vocals and guitar, and Scott Wood, pipes.

One of the latest band to emerge on to the Scottish music scene, Kilda bring together some of the country’s finest young musicians.

Together they have created a lively and energetic sound combining tunes and songs from their Scottish roots.

Collectively Kilda consist of two BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year Finalists, a winner of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and have also toured with Manran, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Scott Wood Band, Norrie MacIver Band and Fat-Suit.

Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Tuesday, 11am, £3, free to School pupils and Students, 0131-228 1155