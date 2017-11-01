Kinky Boots is 2018 Christmas present for The Playhouse

CYNDI Lauper and Harvey Fierstein's smash hit Broadway and West End musical Kinky Boots is to play a Christmas season at The Playhouse next year.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots charts the fall and rise of a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton.

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, who also wrote La Cage aux Folles, and songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, best known for her hit Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Kinky Boots is a joyous celebration of friendship and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Composer and Lyricist, Cyndi Lauper says, “It has been a wonderful adventure and a privilege for me, to play a part in creating Kinky Boots. Everyone can relate to this universal story, and I am overwhelmed that people in the UK have embraced it with open arms. I am thrilled that this fabulous show will be touring the country!”

Ahead of the Edinburgh dates, the show will open in Northampton, where the action is set, before touring to the Capital.

Fierstein adds, “The inspiring story of Kinky Boots will soon complete its full circle journey from Northampton to the silver screen to Broadway and London and now, at last, back home to Northampton as it embarks on a national UK tour. How often does that happen? It’s been an absolute thrill to witness the giant heart of our show raise audiences up out of their seats in clamorous joy night after night in the West End and I am now so glad to experience its homecoming.”

With direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical award including three Olivier Awards as well as six Broadway Tony Awards.

Director and Choreographer, Jerry Mitchell said: “I am delighted to see this big-spirited musical going on tour. Kinky Boots is very close to my heart, and I am really looking forward to taking this British musical all over the UK ."

Tickets for The Playhouse dates go on sale 10am, Friday 10 November.

Kinky Boots plays The Playhouse from 10 December 2018 to 5 January 2019, Tickets start at £19.50.