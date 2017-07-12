La Favorita welcomes new-style social eating

DURING its 12 years on Leith Walk, the Capital’s original log fired pizza restaurant, La Favorita, has become one of the city’s most popular pizzerias.

This month, the eatery sets out to reinforce its reputation with the launch of a new half-a-metre long pizza.

The addition to La Favorita’s award-winning menu, which has seen the restaurant consistently ranked as one of the best places for authentic Italian pizza in Britain, is available every Thursday.

On Thursdays, the restaurant will plate up their famous Roman-style pizza, but unlike their traditional round serves, the hand-stretched dough will be served to the table on half-a-metre long-boards encouraging a new style of social eating.

And you don’t have to stick to one topping either. Choose from eight toppings including traditional Italian favourites and popular La Favorita specialities.

Tony Crolla, chairman of owners the Vittoria Group, says, “We have always been very keen to make sure each of our restaurants has something different to offer rather than being a replica of the last.

“La Favorita was the first restaurant in Scotland to offer the log-fired pizza and to stay ahead of trends we want to offer our customers new concepts, new ideas and new flavours.”

The new concept is part of a weekly promotion that offers the half a metre pizza and a bottle of Italian Prosecco for £40.

Crolla adds, “Eating out should be fun and as a family owned Italian restaurant group, we are open to experimentation and innovation - so our customers continue to enjoy the delicious, fresh and authentic Italian food that we have become so well known for.”

Half-Metre Pizza and Prosecco offer, available every Thursday from 4pm-10pm, for sharing between two. To book in advance call 0131-554 2430