Legendary LGBT+ nightclub to reopen in Edinburgh

NEARLY FIVE years after its closure, a famous LGBT+ nightclub will reopen in the Capital.

A new management team say opening GHQ will create safe space clubbing in a welcome boost to the LGBT+ community in Edinburgh.

The nightclub makes its return starting with a grand opening weekend on December 1.

The 700-person capacity venue, which will be open five days a week, is set to take over the premises left by the closure of Infinity at the end of the month.

Spokesman for the venue, Taylor Crockett, said: “Edinburgh has a booming LGBT population and like our friends in Glasgow, we deserve a scene with variety and choices.

“The clubs priority is to work with the community and design nights around them, we will have tailored nights for all while at the same time creating a care free clubbing environment for everyone, regardless of preference.”

With two dancefloors, a VIP room, a cocktail bar and a host of new hidden extras, GHQ will host its opening Weekend on December 1 and 2 with Nancy Clench and DJ Justin James.