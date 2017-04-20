Leith corners market in social shopping

Market traders, businesses, charities and community groups will come together later this month to showcase Leith at its vibrant and bustling best.

A Celebration of All Things Leith is being organised by the operators of the area’s popular weekly market as a one-off extravaganza on Saturday, April 29.

Running from 10am to 5pm in Dock Place, the market promises to be bigger than usual – boasting almost 50 stalls, as regular traders are joined by a host of supporters.

The Custom House community hub will be opening its doors for the day, with some of the new businesses and organisation based there also getting involved in events.

A programme of spacehopper races and a “kiddie rave” is being led Griffen Fitness, while Village Pub Theatre will be performing live on the day.

Other taking part include Leith Festival, Leith Theatre Trust, Coburg House Art Studios, Citizen Curator and Leith Creative, Dok Artist Space, WorkingRite, Citadel Youth Centre, Leith Links Community Council, Leith Harbour and Newhaven Community Council and Moo Music.

The usual range of produce will be on offer to shoppers, from meat, fish, French bread, barista coffee, cakes, olives and tapenades, alcohol, fruit and vegetables, cheese, charcuterie, beauty products, soaps, chocolates, sweets, jewellery, plants, jams, chutneys and more.

Street food vendors will cater for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans, with highlights including the Wee Greek Kitchen, French Connection creperie, African offerings from Knights Kitchen and Scottish fare from Scoff. Punjabi Junction, a local Sikh charity specialising in Indian food, is also expected to be popular.

Leith Market organiser Beth Berry hopes the event will highlight how the market can be a focal point for community activity and social interaction.

“It’s great that everyone is coming together to showcase how busy, thriving and exciting Leith is,” she said.