Leith theatre company blaze trail for local talent

LOCAL theatre company Blazing Hyena’s first tour brings them to The Lioness of Leith tonight, Nelson Hall in South Queensferry on 27 May, and The Merlin Roadhouse on 1 June.

Written by Jack Elliot Jack, whose previous plays include One, Two, Three, Yippee and Death is the New Porn, and directed by Catherine Exposito, the play For The Love of Cousins is a one-act situational comedy exploring what happens when a family has to pull together - or fall apart.

The action unfolds in the confines of one room, where mischief, mayhem and MD2020 are never far away.

It’s Grannie Annie’s funeral and outsider Claire has dragged her cousins to the pub to reminisce.

But the tension is through the roof and confusion is rife. Did Gran want a burial or cremation?

Is it Gran or is it Nana?

Can you really bring a +1 to a funeral?

The Capital’s most prolific young theatre company, Blazing Hyena tour the piece, which they describe as a ‘fun, snappy hour of knockabout verbal sparring’ to 11 venues across Scotland including the two in the Capital.

Founded in 2014, Blazing Hyena are a Leith-based new writing company who represent life in and around working class Scotland. Advocates of emerging theatre, they focus on the three news - New Vision, New Talent and New Writing.

Cast includes Lara Wauchope, Nathan Dunn, Jack Elliot, Rosie Milne and Kate Foley- Scott.

For The Love of Cousins, Lioness of Leith, Duke Street, tonight, 7.30pm / Nelson Hall, South Queensferry, Saturday 27 May, 7.30pm / The Merlin, Morningside Road, Thursday 1 June, 7.30pm / The Bridge Centre, Haddington, Friday 2 June, 7.30pm, tickets £8