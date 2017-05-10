Leitheatre get set for a good night out at Studio

Leitheatre promise audiences a great night out next week when they present John Godber’s ground-breaking play, Bouncers at the Studio at Festival Theatre.

Voted by the National Theatre as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century the piece is set on a Friday night in the early 1990s.

A time when the world of night-clubs had their stock clientele... lager lads, hen parties, hopeful students, DJs, hairdressers and, to be honest just about everyone else.

The weekend is about to come alive.

Watch the rituals the lads and girls go through, before, during and after a good night out, all under the watchful eyes of the four men in monkey suits, who act out all the characters themselves.

Yes, the bouncers play everyone else in this sharply observed, boisterous, laugh-out-loud, energetic piece of theatrical story-telling.

The play is directed by Matt Mason who has great memories of performing the part of Les, the weird bouncer, for two seasons in the Merseyside Festival of Comedy 1990/91.

He has since found there is a great affection for nightclubs, as they used to be, and the music of the era.

It was a time of big hair and shoulder pads and that was just the lads. Even now, young people know the tunes and anthems of the 80s and early 90s and often find them cheesy, dated, ritualistic in their moves, but always rather funny.

Matt says: “This is a gem of a piece for this director to get in every visual gag he has ever seen into the action.

“A limited run of only four nights makes every ticket gold dust, so anyone that wants a ‘guid nicht oot’ should snap up a ticket now.”

Bouncers, Studio at Festival Theatre, Potterrow, 17-20 May, 7.30pm, £12, 0131-529 6000