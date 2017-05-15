LeithLate to stage events in reborn theatre building

A neglected venue which has been lying empty for nearly 30 years is to host two festivals within the space of a month.

Organisers of LeithLate, the annual arts celebration, has unveiled plans to stage events in the old Leith Theatre next month.

It will join a curry house, a launderette, a converted police box, an old ambulance depot and underground vaults in the line-up of venues being used for the event, which is now in its seven year.

The former Leith Theatre, which played host to AC/DC, Kraftwerk, Thin Lizzy and Mott the Hoople in its heyday, is already due to reopen at the end of this month for Hidden Door - a 10-day arts festival which specialises in breathing new life back into derelict sites.

LeithLate will also be expanding into the port’s former Custom House for the first time since it was snapped up by the city council from the National Museum of Scotland, which was using it most recently as a storage facility.

More than 20 venues on and around Leith Walk have been lined up for the opening event on 15 June, which will be followed by an after party staged in collaboration with the indie record label Lost Map. A late-night club event will also be staged at the Leith Franklin Cricket Club on Leith Links.