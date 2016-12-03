Let there be lights – and lasers – at Hogmanay tribute to 70th Festival

The 70th birthday celebrations of the Edinburgh Festival are to be heralded at the climax of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, organisers revealed today.

Special effects designers are being brought in to create a one-off laser and light show which will coincide with the traditional fireworks display above Edinburgh Castle.

Organisers say the city’s most spectacular “midnight moment” in the 24-year history of the festivities will be staged above the historic landmark as 75,000 revellers throng the city centre.

An extra £90,000 is being ploughed into the capital’s celebrations from the Scottish Government to provide the curtain-raiser to the 70th anniversary of both the Edinburgh International Festival and Festival Fringe in 2017.

The three-day Hogmanay event will include one-off collaborations with a host of the city’s other festivals. Designers and technicians who worked on the recent Botanic Lights show in Edinburgh are joining forces with Titanium, the firm behind the Hogmanay fireworks, and festival producers Unique Events to create effects expected to be visible up to 30 miles away.

The aim is to create a “showcase of the drama of Edinburgh’s history cityscape”.

Organisers of the Hogmanay festival say they aim to recall when “a beacon of enlightenment and creativity was lit, based on a profound belief in the power of culture to build international trust and understanding”.

Unique Events director Al Thomson said: “As the final festival of 2016 and the first of 2017, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will bring in the New Year with an extra special midnight moment to launch the 70th anniversary year of Edinburgh as the world’s leading festival city.”

Collaborations with the city’s other major events include a jazz festival stage at the street party, a book festival talk with Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess ahead of his band’s street party appearance, and a performance by Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Highland dancers before the annual torchlight procession, which opens the festival.

A new three-day event for youngsters, Sprogmanay, will see workshops and activities staged by the art, science, storytelling and children’s festivals at the National Museum of Scotland.