Liam Gallagher to headline Glasgow's TRNSMT festival

Liam Gallagher is to headline Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival next summer, it was announced today.

The former Oasis frontman will top the bill on Saturday, June 30 on the first of two weekends the event will run on Glasgow Green.

Fellow British stars Courteeners, Wolf Alice and J Hus will also be appearing on the same day, promoters DF Concerts have confirmed.

Gallagher appeared with Oasis at the very first T in the Park, held at Strathclyde Country Park, in 1994.

He is already confirmed to headline a huge charity event in Edinburgh next month - performing for participants taking part in Sleep in the Park, a mass sleep-out in Princes Street Gardens.

Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro all performed at the first TRNSMT festival, which was staged on T in the Park’s usual dates in the calendar, last summer.

It emerged last week that the event would be staged over five days across two weekends.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce TRNSMT 2018’s line-up.

“All four acts are testament to the brilliant British music scene right now and will offer an amazing day of music for TRNSMT fans.

“It’s set to be a brilliant summer of music. We’re bringing some of the best world-class artists to Glasgow Green, with many more exciting announcements still to come.

“The outstanding audience in July this year showed the world why TRNSMT should be central to the festival music calendar.

“Much like in 2017, TRNSMT will showcase some of the best up and coming talent in the UK, mixed with world-class artists. Stay tuned - there’s so much more to come.”