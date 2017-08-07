Liam Rudden’s five Fringe shows to check out this week

Have your say

Comedy, drama, music, theatre and musicals, with near on 3,500 shows to choose from everyday at the Fringe, the choice can be overwhelming, here Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden’s reveals the five shows he’ll be seeing this week.

PERFORMERS

BENIDORM’S Perrie Benson stars in a new black comedy from Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh.

In 1960s swinging London, the cult movie Performance is being made... and two gangsters are auditioning for roles.

How far they will go to impress... it seems nothing trumps naked ambition.

Assembly Rooms, until 27 August, 4.45pm, £14-£15

CURSE OF THE MUMMY

THE guys from Last Chance Saloon take a trip to Ancient Egypt, where Montana Jones is on a quest for archaeological eminence.

However, a love-cursed Mummy and a Nazi spy threaten to destroy everything as this ancient legend is revitalised with mischievous musical mash-ups and outrageous humour.

Just the Tonic at The Caves, until 26 August, 7.30pm, £8-£10

THE TOXIC AVENGER

TOXIE, a seven-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a supersized heart to match is out to save New Jersey, end global warming, win the heart of his beloved, and get home in time for dinner.

Prior to a West End run, see the acclaimed rock musical in Edinburgh first.

Pleasance Courtyard, 10.30pm, until 28 August, £15.50-£17.50

DAD’S ARMY RADIO HOUR

CELEBRATING 50 years of the much-loved sitcom, award-winning David Benson teams up with Jack Lane to bring a pair of classic radio episodes to life. Pleasance Dome, 2.40pm, until 28 Aug, £12.50-£13.50

CAMILLE O’SULLIVAN

IN Where Are We Now?, Camille sings the final songs of Bowie and Leonard Cohen, all delivered with her unique gift for storytelling. Underbelly’s Circus Hub, Meadows, 7.45pm, until 26 August, £19-£21

Tickets: www.edfringe.com