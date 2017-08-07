Liam Rudden’s three shows to see at the EIF this week

SEVENTY years on, the Edinburgh International Festival is still blossoming.

Under director Fergus Linehan, the annual arts fest has certainly become more accessible, public light shows replacing the traditional opening concerts of the past.

That new diversity is carried through into the main programme, which boasts something for everyone. But what to see? Here are my Top 3 To See in this week.

The Divide, Part 1 & 2

ALAN Ayckbourn’s newest work receive its World Premiere. Set 100 years in the future, society has been decimated by a deadly contagion and contact between male and female is fatal.

Brother and sister Elihu and Soween grow up in a small town devastated by disease... but when Elihu falls for the daughter of two radical mothers, he risks not only fatal disease but also igniting a bloody revolution.

King’s Theatre, Leven Street, until 20 August, 7.30pm matinees 2pm, £14-£32

PJ Harvey

DOUBLE Mercury Prize winner PJ Harvey returns with her nine-piece band to perform tracks from her critically acclaimed album The Hope Six Demolition Project, along with songs from her back catalogue.

Playhouse, Greenside Place, tonight, 8pm, £30-£48

Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid

A WILD, hilarious riot, colliding Hans Christian Andersen’s dark aquatic fairytale and Meow Meow’s subversive cabaret.

The legendary post-post-modern diva is joined by a posse of DIY princes for an evening of mis-adventures in love, frivolity, intelligence, and rapier wit.

The Hub, Castle Hill, until 27 August, 10.30pm, £15-£32

Tickets www.eif.co.uk