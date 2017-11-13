Life is a cabaret for Young and Redknapp, old chum

Have your say

POP Idol winner Will Young reprises his role of the enigmatic Emcee in Cabaret at The Playhouse this week.

He’s joined on stage by Louise Redknapp, making her stage debut as Sally Bowles.

Rufus Norris’ acclaimed production of Kander and Ebb’s musical features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre including Money Makes The World Go Round, Two Ladies, Maybe This Time and of course Cabaret.

The production turns Weimar Berlin of 1931 into a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence, and at its dark heart is the legendary and notorious Emcee, who performs nightly at the infamous Kit Kat Klub.

Since its Broadway premiere in 1966 and the famous movie version with Liza Minnelli and Oscar winner Joel Grey, Cabaret has won a staggering number of stage and screen awards including eight Oscars, seven BAFTAs and 13 Tonys.

Norris’ production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs and has picked up two Olivier Awards.

Young returns to the role having already played Emcee in the Capital when a previous tour brought him to the King’s.

Since winning the inaugural series of Pop Idol in 2001, Young has been one of the UK’s most popular and successful solo artists.

Redknapp, meanwhile, rose to fame as a member of the girl group Eternal.

She left the band to carve out a successful solo career achieving an impressive 12 Top 20 singles, including the hits Naked and Stuck in the Middle.

Cabaret, Playhouse, Greenside Place, until Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £17.90-£74.40, 0844-871 3014